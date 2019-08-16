Pumpkin spice craze: Here are 5 of the most bizarre fall-themed products

Fall is coming early -- at least pumpkin-spiced foods are.

Continue Reading Below

Earlier this week, a Starbucks employee allegedly broke the news via social media that the company plans to release its famed Pumpkin Spiced Latte starting on Aug. 27, according to Business Insider.

While the announcement appears to have been unplanned, the press comes at a strategic time when competitors in the flavored coffee war are adding to their seasonal roster.

On Monday, Dunkin' said it would debut its fall menu items on Aug. 21 and the offerings will be highlighted by the new Cinnamon Sugar Pumpkin Signature Latte, which has received some sweet early reviews.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Spam announced it will release a Pumpkin Spice variety of canned meat, joining the 15 other varieties of the 82-year old brand.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg SBUX STARBUCKS CORPORATION 96.52 +0.99 +1.04% DNKN DUNKIN BRANDS GROUP 82.84 +0.33 +0.40% HRL HORMEL FOODS 41.45 +0.06 +0.14%

In light of the odd announcement, here are five of the weirdest pumpkin spice-flavored products, aside from Spam.

Chicken wing sauce

In 2018, Buffalo Wild Wings offered fans a limited-edition pumpkin ale sauce for its famous chicken wings. However, the option reportedly offended Twitter at the time.

Burger

Back in 2014, Umami Burger made a Pumpkin Spice Latte Burger, according to Gothamist.

Hummus shake

Last October, the Hummus & Pita Co. released a $5 Pumpkin Spice Hummus Shake, according to the New York Daily News. The company also sold a Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus.

Pringles

According to USA Today, Pringles tested eight holiday food-themed chips in 2017, including a pumpkin pie spice flavor. The limited-edition chips were part of the returning lineup in 2018 for the holiday season, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Chicken wrap

KFC released a pumpkin and feta chicken wrap back in 2014, according to Delish. However, the wrap was only available in Australia, the site reported.

FOX Business’ Rachel Tesler and Fox News’ Michael Hollan contributed to this report.