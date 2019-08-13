The average foodie spends over $3K on fancy treats

Foodies: they love trying unusual dishes and very often taking braggadocious photos to post on their Instagram accounts.

And now, a study shows they also drop major coin on those impressive meals.

A study of 2,000 Americans found 75 percent of people consider themselves to be a part of the food-loving community and believe their food choices indicate certain personality traits.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Blue Diamond Almonds, showed 40 percent of self-proclaimed foodies spend more than $51 a week on gourmet treats. The average consumer surveyed spends $3,300 on fancy meals annually.

Foodies aren't afraid of walking on the wild side, as nearly 60 percent said they enjoy testing new flavor combinations. In fact, women were 8 percent more likely than men to test out new flavors.

And they all don't only go out to eat, as 58 percent said they like to try new cooking recipes at home, too, and nearly half of those surveyed said they love playing host to friends to get them to try something new as well.

But they have very specific parameters on how to properly host a dinner party. Nearly 90 percent of those surveyed said appetizers and snacks are important to set the tone for the evening.

“We know that snacking has become a meaningful moment to exercise creativity and explore exciting and unfamiliar flavors,” Eric Tinson, Blue Diamond Almonds senior brand manager, said. “Snacking isn’t just a means to stave off hunger between larger meals — it’s a significant and often celebrated part of the day."

But that excitement does sometimes get trumped, as half of them admitted they get nervous before the first knock on the door.