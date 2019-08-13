Starbucks to release Pumpkin Spice Lattes early in coffee wars

PSL fans rejoice -- Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte lovers can sip fall earlier than ever this year as the company plans to pour the signature beverage before the leaves change.

Continue Reading Below

A Starbucks employee allegedly broke the news via social media, according to Business Insider. Fans expressed their excitement about the unexpected release date.

While the announcement appears to have been unplanned, the press comes at a strategic time when competitors in the flavored coffee war are adding to their seasonal roster.

On Monday, Dunkin' debuted its fall menu items available on Aug. 21 and says free pumpkin products will be available as early as Wednesday. Last year, Dunkin' also served up its own pumpkin spice latte -- a day before Starbucks.

Starbucks’ Leaf Rakers Society group on Facebook also provides a community for celebrating fans’ love of fall and the company said they have been dropping hints about when the PSL may return there.

Advertisement

The PSL was a jolt to the coffee industry when it debuted on Starbucks menus Sept. 2, 2014. The heavily-Instagrammed sweet and spicy treat is the stuff of memes in the pop culture zeitgeist synonymous with apple picking, hayrides, and Starbucks’ corporate rise.

The company has been capitalizing on the drink’s popularity and inching the release date earlier in recent years, launching it on Aug. 28 in 2018.

Starbucks couldn’t confirm the 2019 release date with FOX Business.

Starbucks has offered consumers custom-crafted, seasonal drinks like the Witch’s Brew Frappuccino, the S’mores Frappuccino and the Peppermint Mocha, but the PSL remains one of the most popular.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Fans can get one at their nearest Starbucks location this summer – sans sweater.