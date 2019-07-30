Plant-based meat vs. real meat: Which is better for you?

Plant-based or real meat?

That seems to be the question lately, as popular fast-food restaurants and grocery stores across the country look into providing the popular product just in time for the summer grilling season.

“Plant-based is much lower in saturated fats, ” Dr. Marc Siegel, a FOX News medical correspondent, explained to Stuart Varney Tuesday morning on "Varney & Co."

“Theoretically, a veggie burger is much better for you, and you know what? The industry is burgeoning.”

He explained that could be the reason there’s an increase in people eating plant-based food.

But a healthy choice is in the way you prepare it, according to Siegel.

“If you buy it in the freezer, then you end up with half a gram of salt and you end up with chemicals and processed foods, and it ain’t as good for you.” Dr. Marc Siegel, FOX News medical correspondent

He suggests making sure the contents of the plant-based meal contain fresh beans and vegetables to guarantee a healthy diet.

Siegel said it’s a toss-up, and not exactly a clear-cut decision to choose the real-deal or the meat-alternative.

What does matter: Whether the product is processed with salt and additives.

“It’s all about processed foods, and the processed veggie burgers are bad for you,” he advised.

“I’m for vegetarian food, but I want you to make it in your own kitchen.”

