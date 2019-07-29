Goya Foods: 'We're the original Beyond Meat'

Packaged food company Goya is a family-owned business with $1.5 billion in sales every year, and they still want to remind consumers that their products are vegetarian- and vegan-friendly.

"We're the original Beyond Meat because beans have protein, fiber, antioxidants ... if you combine beans with rice, you get a complete protein," Goya Foods President Bob Unanue told Stuart Varney on FOX Business' "Varney & Co."

Unanue insisted his company is aligned with the health movement in America. His brother, Peter, agreed.

"Our products are nutritious and delicious," Goya Foods Executive Vice President Peter Unanue said. "We've been making beans forever. That's what's so exciting ... we're getting our products into so many more outlets so that anybody anywhere can enjoy our products."

Goya Foods is the largest Hispanic-owned company in the U.S. and got its start in 1936 in New York City by Bob Unanue's grandparents, who were Spanish immigrants. They both insist they want to keep it in the family, too.

"I started when I was 10 years old on a production line [making] 50 cents an hour," Bob Unanue said. "We've been around a long time. We've done it all ourselves, and we have a culture. We have great people."

Peter Unanue said there is no plan or reason to take the company public.

"We've only just begun," he said. "If we're $1.5 billion today, there's so much more we can do and will do. There's so much more growth opportunity. There's a lot of complications with [going public] so why?"

Both Unanue brothers are proud of being a part of a fourth-generation family business.