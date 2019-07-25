Search

Beyond Meat targets flexitarians with fake bacon and steak

Beyond Meat, the plant-based-burger company, is reportedly looking to offer an alternative to bacon and steak.video

Beyond Meat, the plant-based-burger company, is reportedly looking to offer an alternative to bacon and steak.

"Can I get a side order of fake bacon?," could be the question you may be asking the next time you find yourself dining at your favorite breakfast eatery.

Beyond Meat plans to launch a bacon and steak substitute in addition to other meat alternatives, according to Bloomberg.

The purveyor of plant-based burgers and sausages is targeting flexitarians or people who eat meat and other animal products in moderation.

BYNDBEYOND MEAT INC.232.38+9.52+4.27%

On Wednesday, Beyond Meat announced it’s teaming up with Dunkin’ to create the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich that is available at participating stores in New York City. The meatless craze has reached Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons into testing plant-based meat on their breakfast sandwiches.

Shares of Beyond Meat has soared 892 percent above their May initial-public-offering price of $25.

