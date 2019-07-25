Beyond Meat targets flexitarians with fake bacon and steak

"Can I get a side order of fake bacon?," could be the question you may be asking the next time you find yourself dining at your favorite breakfast eatery.

Continue Reading Below

Beyond Meat plans to launch a bacon and steak substitute in addition to other meat alternatives, according to Bloomberg.

The purveyor of plant-based burgers and sausages is targeting flexitarians or people who eat meat and other animal products in moderation.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BYND BEYOND MEAT INC. 232.38 +9.52 +4.27%

On Wednesday, Beyond Meat announced it’s teaming up with Dunkin’ to create the Beyond Sausage Breakfast Sandwich that is available at participating stores in New York City. The meatless craze has reached Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons into testing plant-based meat on their breakfast sandwiches.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Shares of Beyond Meat has soared 892 percent above their May initial-public-offering price of $25.