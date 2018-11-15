PG&E shares continue to tank on fears insurance won’t cover losses

PG&E stock continues to tumble, falling another 27 percent Thursday as concerns mount that the electric company may not be able to cover the possible $13 billion in losses from the worst wildfire in California’s history.

The parent of Pacific Gas and Electric, which has more 16 million customers in California, disclosed in an SEC filing Tuesday that while it had renewed its liability insurance coverage for wildfire events in its most recent quarter to $1.4 billion, it could be facing a much larger bill. Some early estimates say the amount could exceed $13 billion.

“While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, if the Utility’s equipment is determined to be the cause, the Utility could be subject to significant liability in excess of insurance coverage that would be expected to have a material impact on PG&E Corporation’s and the Utility’s financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, and cash flows," the company said in the filing.

What’s more, PG&E is already facing liabilities from wildfires in California from 2017 that destroyed more than 240,000 acres. According to a regulatory filing from earlier this month, state investigators have linked PG&E’s equipment to about 17 fires.

While California regulators are still investigating the cause of the Camp Fire that has blazed across roughly 140,000 acres in Butte County in Northern California, resulting in 56 deaths and about 100 missing persons, PG&E admitted that it notified the California Public Utilities Commission of the failure of some of its equipment in an electric incident report on Nov. 8.