California wildfires rage, slamming PG&E, Edison International

Shares of electricity provider PG&E took a beating Friday, down over 16 percent, as wildfires raged throughout California.

PG&E is linked to more than 16 million customers in the state, where three separate wildfires are continuing to burn throughout northeast San Francisco and the Santa Rose Valley in Southern California, causing more than 75,000 evacuations. One of the areas being hit, Ventura County, is also reeling from the deadly mass shooting this week which claimed 13 lives, including the gunman, at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

Friday’s decline has already wiped out PG&E’s gains for the year and puts the stock on pace for its worst close since June, when it closed at $40.53, according to the Dow Jones Market Data Group. Prior to Friday's session, PG&E stock’s was up more than 6.5 percent for 2018.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg PCG PG & E CORP. 39.92 -7.88 -16.49% EIX EDISON INTL 61.00 -8.41 -12.12%

In the past year, PG&E has been blamed for several destructive wildfires in Northern California. In June, state officials blamed the utility giant for 12 of the roughly 170 wildfires that hit the state last fall.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fires in question “were caused by electric power and distribution lines, conductors and the failure of power poles.” The department’s findings could expose PG&E to billions of dollars in damages, the San Francisco Chronicle reported in June.

The company continues to update investors on the wildfires via public documents.

At a press briefing Friday, the director of the California Office of Emergency Services, Mark Ghilarducci said the Butte County blaze in particular has been "an extremely challenging fire and has resulted in significant and catastrophic loss," especially to the community of Paradise located just outside Chico.

His office has been informing residents of the dangers via twitter.

The magnitude of the destruction we’re seeing is really unbelievable and heartbreaking,” Ghilarducci said. “We know there have been fatalities,” but exact numbers still being determined by local law enforcement agencies, he added.