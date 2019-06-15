Perdue enters plant-based food market by launching Chicken Plus products

article

Perdue announced it was also getting in on the popular plant-based food industry with the launch of its Chicken Plus products.

The company announced its new Chicken Plus products included nuggets, tenders and patties. The product contains white meat chicken with chickpeas, cauliflower and plant protein. Perdue said each serving contains a half serving of vegetables.

"Perdue chicken nuggets have been a staple for families for years, but we wanted to provide an easy way to round out the meal and help parents put an end to the 'eat your vegetables' battle," Eric Christianson, Perdue’s CMO, said in a statement. "By blending plants and vegetables with the Perdue chicken families love, not only are we helping to meet demands for millions of parents but we are appealing to the growing number of flexitarian families who have an increased commitment to getting more plants and vegetables in their families' diets."

Perdue partnered with the Better Meat Co. for some of the plant-based meat ingredients.

"Boosting meat with high-quality plant protein is a great way to give the consumer more choices while enhancing both sustainability and nutrition," Paul Shapiro, CEO of the Better Meat Co., said in a statement.

Perdue announced the products would be available for sale nationwide in September.

Christianson told Reuters the company was looking to launch more vegetable-blended products.

“Consumers have told us the vegetarian lifestyle is too hard, but they’re looking for ways to introduce more vegetables into their diet,” he told Reuters.

Earlier this week, Tyson Foods also announced it was jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon after releasing two alternative protein products in an attempt to compete with Beyond Meat and other companies. Beyond Meat is expected to release 1-pound packages of plant-based ground beef “soon” while Impossible Foods continues to draw in fast food customers with items such as Burger King’s Impossible Whopper.

Fox Business’ Katherine Lam contributed to this report.