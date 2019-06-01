Perdue recalls more than 31,000 pounds of chicken

article

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that Perdue Foods LLC. has recalled more than 31,000 pounds of chicken products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, including pieces of bone.

Continue Reading Below

The products that were recalled were cooked chicken products that were produced on March 21, the agency said in a statement. The products’ label told consumers to use it by May 20.

The products include: Perdue Simply Smart Organics breaded chicken breast tenders, Perdue Simply Smart Organics chicken breast nuggets and Perdue Simply Smart breaded chicken breast strips. The recall also included bulk boxes of Chef Quik breaded chicken tenders boneless tender shaped chicken breast patties with rib meat and bulk boxes of Chef Quik chicken breast strips shaped breaded chicken breast patties with rib meat.

The products were shipped to retailers nationwide. The issue with the cooked chicken products was discovered after complaints from consumers. The FSIS said it was concerned some consumers put the product in the freezer and urged those not to eat it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the FSIS said in a statement. Officials have told consumers to throw away the products or return it to the store where it was purchased.