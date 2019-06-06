The magic ingredient in Impossible Foods meatless burgers sparks feeding frenzy

Impossible Foods makes meatless burgers taste so much like real meat, they have created an outpouring of demand from hardcore meat eaters, according to the CEO Pat Brown.

“We went from being in 5,000 restaurants at the end of the year to more than 9,000 now. The sales per restaurant have gone up. We have a huge inbound interest from large customers. Our sales in Asia went up four-fold in just one quarter and so it’s a real phenomenon,” said Brown on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Thursday.

The burgers are made entirely out of plants and are also environmentally friendly. It’s major protein source is soy, but its “magic ingredient,” heme, gives the Impossible Burger it’s meaty flavor and even allows it to bleed like real meat. And hardcore meat eaters can’t get enough of it, according to Brown.

“We’ve had many sort of blind live tastings with various high-profile shows in which our product was identified as the real meat and preferred over the cow version,” he said. “That’s something that’s pretty unprecedented.”

The company has caught the attention of some high-profile celebrity backers including Jay-Z, Serena Williams, and Katy Perry. It can also be found in restaurants, including White Castle, which added the Impossible Slider to its menu last year.

FOX Business host Stuart Varney, in May, took his first bite of a meatless burger on live television. He also found the taste and texture to be “like meat.”