Patriotic London pub renamed 'The Trump Arms' to honor president

A London pub owner has renamed his business “The Trump Arms” to tribute President Trump during his state visit this week.

“This is an incredible man, you know, and we have to show the American people and the president that he’s a tremendous operator and a great man for his country and the world,” said Damien Smyth to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

Smyth decorated his Irish pub in USA and Trump theme and hung a temporary sign outside that reads: “Welcome our American Friends.” As a result, business is booming.

“We have had tremendous business from local its suppers and visiting tourists as well,” he said.

Smyth said he used social media to spread the word. Fortunately, business hasn’t been disrupted by anti-Trump protests.