Search

Patriotic London pub renamed 'The Trump Arms' to honor president

By Small BusinessFOXBusiness

Pub owner Damien Smyth on why he temporarily changed the name of his pub to “The Trump Arms.”video

London pub changes its name to ‘The Trump Arms’

Pub owner Damien Smyth on why he temporarily changed the name of his pub to “The Trump Arms.”

A London pub owner has renamed his business “The Trump Arms” to tribute President Trump during his state visit this week.

Continue Reading Below

“This is an incredible man, you know, and we have to show the American people and the president that he’s a tremendous operator and a great man for his country and the world,” said Damien Smyth to FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS... 

Smyth decorated his Irish pub in USA and Trump theme and hung a temporary sign outside that reads: “Welcome our American Friends.” As a result, business is booming.

“We have had tremendous business from local its suppers and visiting tourists as well,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Smyth said he used social media to spread the word. Fortunately, business hasn’t been disrupted by anti-Trump protests.

What do you think?

Click the button below to comment on this article.

Show comments