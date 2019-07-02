These are the most patriotic brands in the U.S., consumer report reveals

Jeep is once again consumers' pick for the most patriotic U.S. brand, according to Brand Keys' latest Most Patriotic American Brands survey.

The company has remained in first place since 2002 when the survey first began. Following the automaker are Disney, Ford and Coca-Cola, and joining the list this year comes Dunkin’ Donuts, Chick-fil-A, Patagonia and 7th Generation.

The survey, which was first taken after 9/11, seeks to determine which American brands consumers perceive as best embodying the values of patriotism.

“Rational values, like being an American company, being ‘Made in the USA,’ or having nationally directed CSR, all play a part in the perception of any brand,” Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys, the New York-based brand engagement and customer loyalty research consultancy, said in a statement.

Brands currently face many challenges, especially when deciding what it means to be “patriotic” and how to best express "patriotism."

However, Passikoff said that “the challenge is to recognize that ‘patriotism’ isn’t just about ad campaigns and marketing surrounded by flags and fireworks. The new challenge is to build a brand where customers recognize a steady dedication of a brand’s state and stature among its competitors.”

Here is a list of the top 10 most patriotic brands in America, according to Brand Keys Annual Consumer Survey:

1. Jeep

2. Disney

3. Ford

4. Coca-Cola

5. Levi Strauss

6. American Express / MSNBC

7. Hershey’s

8. AT&T / The New York Times

9. Walmart

10. Fox News

For the full list, click here.

The survey found that patriotism among Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen X and Gen Z increased from previous years, including among Millennials with a 17 percent increase. Baby Boomers ranked the most patriotic at 95 percent, while Traditionalists came in close second at 94 percent. On the other hand, Generation Z appeared to be the least patriotic at 58 percent.

Although the survey’s main focus was on for-profit brands, it also included Americans’ viewpoint of the U.S. Armed Forces, which is seen by consumers as the most patriotic.

“This year, again, consumers of all ages and political persuasions gave the armed services a patriotic ranking of #1,” said Passikoff. “We recognize that again this year and thank them for their service.”