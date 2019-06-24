These are the most patriotic states in America: WalletHub

With the Fourth of July just around the corner, patriotism is in the air, particularly in New Hampshire.

According to a new report from WalletHub, the Granite State is the most patriotic among the 50 U.S. states this year. Following New Hampshire are: Wyoming, Vermont, Utah and Idaho.

In order to assess which states were the most patriotic, WalletHub looked at 13 metrics across two main dimensions: military engagement and civic engagement.

The metrics included veterans per 1,000 civilian adults, active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults, share of adults who voted in 2016 presidential election and volunteer hours per resident.

According to the study, Maine was the state with the highest percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election, while Hawaii had the lowest percentage.

The state with the most veterans per capita was Alaska while New York was the state with the least. WalletHub also found that Georgia had the highest average number of military enlistees while North Dakota had the lowest average.

The report also found that states that voted Republican in the 2016 presidential election are more patriotic than states that voted Democrat.

Each metric was given a specific weight and each state was ranked against the other states based on its weighted average.

Here are the top 10 most patriotic states in the U.S., according to WalletHub:

1. New Hampshire

2. Wyoming

3. Vermont

4. Utah

5. Idaho

6. Wisconsin

7. Alaska

8. South Carolina

9. Missouri

10. Minnesota