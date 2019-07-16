IHOP celebrates 61st birthday by offering 58-cent pancakes nationwide

IHOP is ringing in its 61st birthday with a sweet deal for its loyal fans.

The all-day breakfast chain will be offering a short stack of its Original Buttermilk pancakes for 58 cents on Tuesday, in honor of its launch in 1958. The deal will be available in restaurants nationwide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for dine-in only.

“This has been another incredible year for the IHOP brand and we’re celebrating by giving our loyal guests a can’t-beat deal on the pancakes that made us famous,” IHOP’s marketing vice president Alisa Gmelich said in a news release. “For more than six decades we’ve focused on innovation across our menu and as well as how we can bring the best all-day breakfast foods and more to millions of guests every day.”

IHOP is celebrating in its 61st birthday by offering 58-cent stack of pancakes. (AP)

“Whether guests visit us at an IHOP restaurant or choose to order takeout and delivery, they’ll get the same incredible dining experience we’ve been known for since 1958,” she said.

Brothers Al and Jerry Lapin opened the first IHOP in Toluca Lake, Calif., in 1958. Now, 61 years later, there are more than 1,800 franchised restaurants across the U.S.

The pancake powerhouse sent customers into a frenzy in June 2018 after it announced it would be flipping its name to IHOb — only to later reveal that the change was temporary and done to promote its new menu item, burgers.

IHOP used the same marketing strategy again last month to promote three new burger offerings.