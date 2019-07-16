Search

McDonald’s teams up with DoorDash for McDelivery service

McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it's teaming up with DoorDash in an effort to widen the reach of its McDelivery service to customers.

The partnership will kick off on July 29 in the Houston area, McDonald’s said in a news release. The fast-food chain added that it’ll be an option in DoorDash’s subscription program called DashPass.

“Building on the success of McDelivery in the US, we’re excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on DoorDash, which is available in all 50 states and reaches 80% of Americans, making it even more convenient for our customers to enjoy their favorite McDonald’s menu items on their terms,” McDonald’s USA President Chris Kempczinski said.

DoorDash’s Chief Operating Officer Christopher Payne echoed that enthusiasm, explaining why he found the relationship to be beneficial for both sides.

“Our leading U.S. market share and best-in-class operations paired with McDonald’s scale makes this an attractive, win-win partnership,” Payne said.

In 2017, McDonald’s first began its McDelivery service in the U.S. “with partners including Uber Eats,” according to the news release.