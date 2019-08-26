The MTV Video Music Awards show is set to be a star-studded night.

The annual event, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET, will bring together top musicians to the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday.

Top nominees for the night include Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, with 10 nominations each -- eight of their nominations are in the same categories, including the top spot: Video of the Year.

The event will be hosted by comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco, with awards presented by more than a dozen celebrities.

The VMAs will also have performances from more than 20 artists including “Truth Hurts” singer Lizzo and “Old Town Road” rapper Lil Nas X.

Among those performers will be several high earners, including 28-year-old Swift and rapper Missy Elliott. To see how much they make and how they rank, here’s a list of the top five highest earners performing at the VMAs and how much they’re worth:

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is worth approximately $22 million and has been nominated for five awards. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images For dcp)

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes will be performing during the main show. The 21-year-old “Señorita” collaborator has been nominated for five awards -- including Artist of the Year -- for Monday’s show, and is worth an estimated $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Missy Elliott

Missy Elliott, who is worth an estimated $50 million, will be performing on Monday night at the VMAs. The rap icon will also be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

Rap icon Missy Elliott will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award on Monday night and will also be performing during the main show. Celebrity Net Worth estimates the 48-year-old rapper is worth approximately $50 million.

Queen Latifah

Singer Queen Latifah is estimated to be worth about $60 million. (Photo credit KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images)

New Jersey native Queen Latifah is also set to perform during the main show on Monday night. The 49-year-old actress and singer is estimated to be worth about $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers have a combined net worth of approximately $75 million. The recently reunited boy band has been nominated for four awards, including Video of the Year. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the Jonas Brothers reunited after six years with the release of their single “Sucker,” which has been nominated for Video of the Year and Song of the Year. The band, which has also been nominated for Artist of the Year, has a combined net worth of approximately $75 million, Celebrity Net Worth estimates.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been nominated for 10 awards, including Video of the Year. She will also be performing during the main show. The 28-year-old artist is estimated to be worth $360 million, according to Forbes. (AP)

Aside from her 10 VMA nominations this year, Swift will also be performing at the award show for the first time in four years. The 28-year-old released her seventh studio album “Lover” just three days before the show, on Friday.

Swift is by far the highest-earning performer of the night, with an estimated net worth of $360 million, Forbes reported earlier this year.