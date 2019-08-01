Movers & Shakers: August 1, 2019

Dazed and Confused? Former Vice President Joe Biden lit the twitter world on fire overnight with a whacky sign off at Wednesday’s Democratic Debate in Detroit. Biden told the audience and folks watching at home “If you agree with me, go to Joe 30330 and help me in this fight. Thank you very much.” Within minutes, "Joe 30330" was trending on Twitter and certainly didn't put confused voters and viewers to sleep.

Stocks rebound in Fed rate cut follow-up: U.S. stocks resume their upward climb on Thursday as investors refocus on the benefits of the first-rate cut in over a decade. Although Fed Chair Powell told investors not to get too comfortable in assuming future cuts are in the cards, there are other positive trends investors are focusing on including corporate earnings that are rolling in ahead of expectations. On the docket this morning; General Motors and Verizon. Of note, the S&P 500 is up 19 percent this year.

Seedy Details of Jeffrey Epstein: The disgraced financier, who is accused of child sex trafficking, reportedly sought to breed his own human race, funded by Harvard-trained and various upper echelon scientists to realize this dream. A lengthy report released by The New York Times on Wednesday suggested Epstein allegedly planned to breed his own race, using his New Mexico ranch as ‘Ground Zero’ for his community. There, he would reportedly impregnate 20 chosen females with his sperm.

WOW factor. Burger King's Impossible WHOPPER is here: Burger King says Impossible Foods is cooking up a plant-based WHOPPER. Customers can order the menu item at 7,000 locations nationwide starting August 8th expanding from test markets. The "100% Whopper, 0% beef" offering will be available for a limited time. The deal is another win for Impossible Foods, just yesterday, the FDA approved what the company calls its "magic ingredient” which is the molecule that makes the plant-based alternative taste like actual meat.

Irish eyes are smiling: Actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci team up with legendary director Martin Scorsese in what is one of Netflix most expensive productions, according to reports. What's behind the hefty price tag which is rumored to be between $175 to $200 million? Not the actor's salaries but rather a special CGI (computer-generated imagery) technology to make its main stars – appear different ages, ranging from 30 to 70, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trailer dropped this week and fans will be able to stream the picture later this year.

