Burger King launching meatless Impossible Whoppers nationwide

Are those Impossible Burgers really all they’re hyped up to be?

Continue Reading Below

Diners will be able to compare the plant-based burgers to traditional meat burgers at Burger King this month as the restaurant plans to begin selling its Impossible Whopper on Aug. 8.

Burger King has been testing the meatless burger patties at select restaurants, and the chain said they’ve been very popular. In May, a report from inMarket inSights found that restaurants testing the Impossible Whoppers experienced a noteworthy increase in foot traffic.

Chris Finazzo, Burger King’s North America president, said the company is excited to offer the Impossible Whoppers across the U.S.

“Since we first launched our market tests in St. Louis in April, and later in six other markets across the country, we’ve heard great feedback and know the Impossible Whopper appeals to both current guests who are already big fans of the Whopper sandwich, as well as new guests who are excited about this new option,” Finazzo said.

Advertisement

Burger King has priced the Impossible Whopper at $5.59.

To help facilitate taste tests, Burger King is offering a deal through its app and DoorDash orders through Sept. 1, offering both an Impossible Whopper and an original Whopper for $7. Diners can also try an Impossible Whopper with $0 delivery fee by using the code IMPOSSIBLE between Aug. 8 and Sept. 1.

Impossible Foods’ meatless burgers have seen a surge in popularity this year, fueled in part by a deal with White Castle to sell them at their restaurants. The company saw such a high increase in demand that it struggled for a time to keep up with demand, saying that there was a shortage of its burgers.

Former McDonald’s USA CEO Ed Rensi said last month he didn’t think his former chain would be picking up the burgers because Burger King was taking all of Impossible’s products.

The company has said the shortage is over and on Wednesday it announced a partnership with meat supplier OSI Group to expand its production.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Burger King and White Castle aren’t the only fast-food chains offering new meatless options. Dunkin’, Tim Hortons, Carl’s Jr. and Del Taco have all added or announced plans for meatless products from Beyond Meat.