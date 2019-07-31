Netflix drops trailer for mega-expensive ‘The Irishman’: Why did it cost so much?

Netflix dropped a trailer for its forthcoming Martin Scorsese mob film “The Irishman” on Wednesday, which is a story about organized crime in America.

The period flick will be Scorsese's first for Netflix.

The streaming service bet big on the film – people close to the project told The Wall Street Journal that Netflix’s total commitment is at least $173 million, while others said it spent upwards of $200 million.

So what made the movie so expensive?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Irishman” used special CGI (computer-generated imagery) technology to make its main stars – actors Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci – appear different ages, ranging from 30 to 70.

Netflix’s move also comes as it looks to bolster its subscriber base and move further into the movie territory typically dominated by major Hollywood studios.

The movie is an adaptation of a book by Charles Brandt, called “I Heard You Paint Houses.”

“The Irishman” is set to premiere at the New York Film Festival in September, debuting on the streaming service later in 2019.

Analysts expect Netflix to spend $15 billion on programming this year, as reported by the Journal.