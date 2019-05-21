Joe Namath: NFL should use pot for pain as long as athletes don't get high and drive

Super Bowl legend and former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath is in favor of athletes using marijuana to treat pain as long as they don't get high and drive.

“I don’t want anybody to be high on anything while they are driving a car,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. “If you’re playing games or you’re doing something or if it makes you get over some pain that you may have in some form God bless you but don’t get out on the highway with it.”

His comments come as the NFL said it was open to studying the use of marijuana for pain treatment, which is currently banned.

“Mr. Goodell has experts working with him – they are very smart people – they are going to deal with it the way they seem fit,” Namath added.

Namath also talked about his new book, “All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters” which details his struggles with alcoholism.

“If I didn’t stop drinking I really believe I wouldn’t be here today,” he said.