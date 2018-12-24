Jennie-O recalls another 160,000 pounds of turkey meat due to salmonella fears

Turkey meat maker Jennie-O has been hit with another massive recall due to salmonella fears.

The Fairbault, Minnesota company announced it is recalling approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

The recall follows a similar warning in November, days before Thanksgiving, when the meat maker had to recall more than 90,000 pounds of turkey meat for the same fears.

Both recalls may be connected to a much larger salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 200 people across 38 states and the District of Columbia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

“Patients have reported eating different types and brands of turkey products purchased from many different stores, handling raw turkey pet food and/or raw turkey, or working with live turkeys or living with someone who handled live turkeys,” the release said.

The latest recalled, which was issued on Friday, impacts certain Jennie-O raw ground turkey items that were produced on Oct. 22 and 23, including "Italian seasoned" and "taco seasoned" ground turkey.

USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service warns that eating salmonella-contaminated food can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever, which usually surfaces within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

“Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider,” the release said.

Here is the full list of all the recalled products.

3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.

3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

2.5-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.

3-lb. packages of “STATER BROS. 85% LEAN | 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.