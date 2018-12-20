Wegmans issues recall for cauliflower rice, stir fry mixes over E.coli concerns

Wegmans has issued a voluntary recall on some of its cauliflower stir-fry mixes due to E.coli fears.

In a release, the Rochester-based supermarket chain said four of its Wegman-branded products containing cauliflower may have been contaminated with E.coli. The retailer said it issued the recall as soon as it was notified by one of its suppliers that the products may be contaminated.

While no illnesses have been reported, Wegman said it is issuing a full refund for customers who purchased the recalled products between December 7 and December 8.

Additionally, the grocer placed automated phone calls to customers who purchased the product using their Shoppers Club card.

If contaminated, E.coli can caused diarrhea, often with bloody stools. Although most adults can recover within in a week, some can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS, most likely to occur in young children and the elderly, could lead to serious kidney damage and even death.

The recalled products were distributed to 98 Wegman stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and Massachusetts.

Here are the products that have been recalled (with the use-by-dates of 12/11/18 through 12/22/18)

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25313500000

Wegmans Cauliflower Rice, 8 oz. pkg. UPC #25307200000

Wegmans Stir Fry Blend (with cauliflower), 1 lb. pkg. UPC #25335800000

Wegmans Veggie (cauliflower) Rice Blend (sold by the pound), UPC #253162000000