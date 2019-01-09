Inside Disney's massive 'Star Wars': Galaxy's Edge attraction

This year super fans will have a chance to live their own true life “Star Wars” story.

Barron's Senior Editor Jack Hough is the only person in the media to experience Disney’s new “Star Wars,” attraction which he describes as “something unlike people have seen.”

“My family, we go to Disney parks each year so I’m pretty familiar with… what’s there,” he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “This is something really new and different.”

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a “Star Wars” themed area that gives visitors the option to fly the Millennium Falcon and explore the galaxy.

“You’re going to see the real-time effects of what you do -- as you hit that spire while you’re taking off, you’re going to see it,” said Hough. “Then you go away across the cantina, you order yourself a drink, the person over there might bring up, “Hey the boss of there isn’t happy you brought the ship back.’”

The lands are scheduled to open at Walt Disney World in Florida this fall and at Disneyland in California this summer.

Disneyland on Sunday raised prices ahead of the new attraction.