Amazon's Jeff Bezos is getting a divorce after 25 years of marriage

Billionaire Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday via Twitter that he is getting a divorce from his wife, MacKenzie, after 25 years of marriage and more than $137 billion is on the line.

“We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," Bezos and his wife said in a statement.

In the tweet, the former couple also made it clear that that the divorce is amicable, saying they feel “incredibly lucky” to have found each other and are “deeply grateful for every year of their marriage.”

Even adding that, if they had known they would separate after 25 years of marriage, they would still do “it all again.”

Ironically, the pair married the same year, 1993, that Bezos decided to start his online bookstore, which eventually morphed into the behemoth that is Amazon today.

In an interview with Vogue in 2013, MacKenzie said she met Bezos a year before they got married, when he interviewed her for a research associate job at a New York hedge fund where Bezos was a vice president.

"My office was next door to his, and all day long I listened to that fabulous laugh. How could you not fall in love with that laugh?” she told the magazine.

MacKenize said after that she began her campaign to win him over by suggesting lunch and then after three months of dating, they were engaged.

She was only 23 years old.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 26: (L-R) CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos and writer MacKenzie Bezos attend the Amazon Studios Oscar Celebration at Delilah on February 26, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon)

Today, they have four children and Bezos, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index, is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $137 billion.