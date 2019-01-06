Disneyland raising prices, cheapest daily ticket over $100

Visitors to California's Disneyland Resort will have to reach deeper into their wallets this year, as the park raises prices ahead of a new Star Wars attraction.

Continue Reading Below

Less than a year ago, prices were raised by up to 18 percent. The prices that took effect Sunday for tickets, annual passes and parking represent increases of up to 25 percent.

The Los Angeles Times reports price increases in recent years haven't thinned the throngs at Disneyland and nearby California Adventure Park.

A one-day, one-park ticket for peak-demand days will rise to $149 from $135, while the cost on a regular-demand day climbs to $129 from $117. The price of a ticket on a low-demand day rises to $104 from $97.

With the new price hikes, the Disney Premier Passport – which offers discounts, parking and admission to the Walt Disney World park in Florida – will now cost $1,949 (previously $1,579). With tax included, that figure is more than $2,000.

Advertisement

More visitors are expected for this summer's opening of the $1 billion dollar "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Spokeswoman Liz Jaeger says the resort offers a variety of tickets while helping manage demand and spread visitation.

The Associated Press contributed to this story