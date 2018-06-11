IHOP name change gets mocked by Wendy’s

The International House of Pancakes’ temporary name change from IHOP to IHOb has drawn the attention of a rival in what is now perceived to be a burger war.

Wendy’s is trolling IHOP on Twitter after the pancake house decided to become the International House of Burgers.

“Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard,” Wendy’s responded Monday.

The restaurant chain is introducing seven new varieties of steak burgers and promoting itself as a lunch and dinner spot.

“Well there is stupider,” Turkel Brands president Bruce Turkel said during an interview on FOX Business’ “After the Bell.” “They could have been the International House of Turkey, IHOt, except Beyonce had the trademark on that.”

Turkel said the new name may get consumers to think of IHOP as an establishment that serves more than a breakfast meal.

“Obviously, IHOP-hob wanted to be known for something other than breakfast or the place you pull off the highway to go to the bathroom,” he said.