IHOP says ‘b’ in new name stands for 'burgers'

The wait is over: IHOP has finally announced what the “b” in its new name – IHOb – stands for, and it has something to do with the new sizzling sounds from its restaurants’ grills.

In an effort to promote the debut of the brand’s new Ultimate Steakburgers, the company is flipping the “P” in its name – which stands for pancakes – to “b” for burgers. However, the name change is only for the “time being,” with no set date for the return of its classic branding.

“We’re always going to have pancakes on the menu, we’re always going to be IHOP,” the company’s president, Darren Rebelez, told Fox News on Monday from the flagship IHOb in Hollywood, California. “Our breakfast hasn’t changed … in fact, you can get pancakes with your burger at the same time,” he added.

The seven new burgers include the “Big Brunch”– a patty topped with bacon, a fried egg and a crispy browned potato – the “Cowboy BBQ”; “Jalapeno Kick;” “Mushroom & Swiss;” “The Classic;” “The Classic with Bacon” and the “Mega Monster,” which features two patties. All sandwiches are stuffed between a buttered and grilled brioche bun.

For a limited time at participating locations, the new burgers will be available to customers with unlimited fries and a drink for $6.99, and will be served morning, noon and night.