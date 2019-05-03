Search

GM recalls 368,000 trucks for engine block heater fire risk

By AutoFOXBusiness

General Motors on Friday issued a recall notice for more than 368,000 pickups around the world after receiving reports that some engine-block heaters were at risk for fires.

The recall applies to some 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 4500, 5500, and 6500 trucks, as well as model year 2019 through 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and 3500 trucks and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks. The notice impacts roughly 324,000 trucks in the United States.

The trucks have 6.6-liter diesel engines and an optional engine block heater meant to protect the engine from extreme cold. GM said some electric heater cords or terminals have short-circuited and pose a fire hazard.

The car maker has received 19 reports of fires related to the issue. No injuries or accidents have been reported.

GM said efforts are underway to identify the cause of the issue and implement a fix. The company began notifying dealers about the issue in late April.

GM did not immediately return a request for further comment on the recall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

