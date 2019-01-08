If PG&E goes bankrupt, what happens next?

PG&E’s stock continued to tumble Tuesday as bankruptcy fears emerge amid concerns it’s the only way out for the California utility giant, which is facing billions in liabilities tied to the state’s recent wildfires.

Shares of PG&E were inching their way toward a 16-year low after S&P Global stripped the power company of its investment-grade credit rating amid the massive pending claims and lawsuits from the deadly wildfires this year and last year.

S&P cut its rating with plans to cut it further over the next few months, if company executives do “not clearly articulate specific steps it will take to preserve credit quality over the long term.”

Further fueling bankruptcy fears, Reuters last week referenced sources saying PG&E has been exploring filing for bankruptcy protection in recent weeks “for some or all of its businesses” over the potential incoming liabilities.

While a company spokesperson would not comment to FOX Business on those rumors or media “speculation” of a potential bankruptcy, the spokesperson did reveal to Reuters it was reviewing its “structural options” and assessing its operations, finances, management and structure.

It also said it’s searching for new directors at its holding company and its utility unit, Pacific Gas and Electric Co.

Still, Tim Hynes, head of North American Research at Debtwire, said a bankruptcy isn’t out of the question for the company as it has filed for that before.

“They filed for bankruptcy before in 2001,” Hynes told FOX Business.

However, he noted that they may be just “using the threat of bankruptcy in order to get better liability protections from the California state legislature.”

As reported by FOX Business in November, a new California bill is reportedly in the works to help provide PG&E relief.

But the fate of the embattled company isn’t just limited to bankruptcy. It could also face a shakeup, breakup, bailout or even a takeover over the next few months.

Though, if they do file for bankruptcy, Hynes said, there will be an automatic stay on liabilities related to the wildfires, and as far as customers are concerned, “there should be minimal or no impact on service.”