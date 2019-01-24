PG&E shares soar after investigators clear firm of causing 2017 fire

PG&E shares skyrocketed more than 77 percent on Thursday after California investigators cleared the utility giant of blame for a 2017 conflagration known as the Tubbs Fire.

Continue Reading Below

The news comes days after the California-based power company lined up $5.5 billion to fund its bankruptcy process, which it is rumored to be filing next week.

While investigators cleared the embatted company of liability for an October 2017 fire called Tubbs Fire, it has already determined that its equipment was liable for at least 17 other major fires that year

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

What's more, investigators are still determining whether PG&E will be found liable for California's worst wildfire, the Camp Fire, which killed more than 80 people in November.