How Michael Avenatti spent his fortune, while allegedly dodging taxes

By IRS

Attorney Emily Compagno discusses how prosecutors decided to drop all charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett and how attorney Michael Avenatti was charged with trying to extort $20 million from Nike.

Michael Avenatti is digging himself into a hole, attorney says

Michael Avenatti, well-known as adult actress Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer, has recently made headlines for trying to extort $20 million from sportswear giant Nike. But the 48-year-old has been under watch by the IRS over potential tax violations for a decade.

According to IRS documents seen by The Los Angeles Times, Avenatti reported $1.9 million in personal income in 2009 – but did not pay his $570,000 tax bill. He also did not pay the $282,000 worth of taxes he owed in 2010, after reporting that he earned $1.2 million.

The report claims the high-profile attorney filed no personal income tax returns in any of the following years – despite fattening his bank accounts by $18 million. Proving no fan of the IRS, Avenatti has allegedly not paid taxes for Avenatti & Associates, either.

Here’s a look at what Avenatti is said to have bought with his money, instead of paying his taxes, as detailed by the LA Times:

Neiman Marcus purchases: $217,000

Luxury watch store: $117,000

Porsche dealers: $277,236

Waterfront house in Newport Beach, California: $100,000 monthly rent

Ferrari lease: $39,762

Luxury apartment in Century City rent tab: $123,825

Seattle coffee-chain Tully’s: $9 million (Avenatti’s Global Baristas has also been accused of dodging taxes)

Exclusive Resorts, “world’s elite private vacation club”: $176,500 (paid for through Avenatti & Associates)

Avenatti was charged in two separate criminal cases on Monday – by federal prosecutors in New York and California. He was arrested in New York and released on $300,000 bond.

The high-profile attorney maintains that he is innocent.