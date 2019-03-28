How Michael Avenatti spent his fortune, while allegedly dodging taxes

Michael Avenatti, well-known as adult actress Stormy Daniels’ former lawyer, has recently made headlines for trying to extort $20 million from sportswear giant Nike. But the 48-year-old has been under watch by the IRS over potential tax violations for a decade.

According to IRS documents seen by The Los Angeles Times, Avenatti reported $1.9 million in personal income in 2009 – but did not pay his $570,000 tax bill. He also did not pay the $282,000 worth of taxes he owed in 2010, after reporting that he earned $1.2 million.

The report claims the high-profile attorney filed no personal income tax returns in any of the following years – despite fattening his bank accounts by $18 million. Proving no fan of the IRS, Avenatti has allegedly not paid taxes for Avenatti & Associates, either.

Here’s a look at what Avenatti is said to have bought with his money, instead of paying his taxes, as detailed by the LA Times:

Neiman Marcus purchases: $217,000

Luxury watch store: $117,000

Porsche dealers: $277,236

Waterfront house in Newport Beach, California: $100,000 monthly rent

Ferrari lease: $39,762

Luxury apartment in Century City rent tab: $123,825

Seattle coffee-chain Tully’s: $9 million (Avenatti’s Global Baristas has also been accused of dodging taxes)

Exclusive Resorts, “world’s elite private vacation club”: $176,500 (paid for through Avenatti & Associates)

Avenatti was charged in two separate criminal cases on Monday – by federal prosecutors in New York and California. He was arrested in New York and released on $300,000 bond.

The high-profile attorney maintains that he is innocent.