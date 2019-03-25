Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' ex-attorney, arrested for alleged $25M extortion plot against Nike

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, was arrested on Monday on charges that he tried to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening to link the sports apparel giant to a "major high school and college basketball scandal."

Shortly after Avenatti tweeted that he would be disclosing details of the scandal which was "perpetrated by Nike" on Tuesday, he was arrested by FBI agents in New York City.

U.S. prosecutors also said Avenatti is facing bank and wire fraud charges in California.

Nike shares dipped less than one percent on the news.

Prosecutors in both states said they plan to release more details at a news conference later Monday.

In the New York case, Avenatti was charged with conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort and extortion. The charges carry a potential penalty of 47 years in prison.

The complaint said Avenatti threatened to hold a news conference on the eve of Nike's quarterly earnings call and the start of the NCAA tournament to announce allegations of misconduct by Nike employees.

Avenatti and a co-conspirator demanded to be paid a minimum of $15 million to $25 million and an additional $1.5 million for an Avenatti client to remain silent, the complaint said.