Christie Brinkley's financial empire: Could she add a 'Dancing with the Stars' crown?

Former supermodel Christie Brinkley was revealed as part of the newest cast of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

Brinkley will sashay across the Stars stages with "The Bachelorette" Hannah Brown, "Queer Eye" star Karamo Brown, country singer Lauren Alaina, "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek, NFL legend Ray Lewis, former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, NBA star and Khloe Kardashian ex-husband Lamar Odom, "Kenan and Kel" star Kel Mitchell, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, "The Office" star Kate Flannery and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The 65-year-old stunner reigns supreme with an empire built on mega-mansions, a formidable beauty line, and of course prosecco. The supermodel’s net worth lands somewhere around $80 million, according to estimates.

The iconic blonde gained notoriety when she graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the late 1970s, appearing on an unprecedented three consecutive covers starting in 1979. She then signed as the face of Covergirl, starred opposite Chevy Chase in movies like "National Lampoon’s Vacation," and joined Chuck Norris for Total Gym infomercials. She’s dated the likes of John Mellencamp and married four times, including “Uptown Girl” crooner Billy Joel (she starred in the music video, too). Even past Social Security collecting-age, Brinkley frequently tops lists of sexiest women in the world.

Here is a look at her formidable empire:

Real Estate

Brinkley owns several homes in the Hamptons – and has flipped them for big gains.

Brinkley's former Sag Harbor home.

In 2018, she sold her 5,500-square-foot Sag Harbor beach house for close to $20 million, after purchasing the five-bedroom mansion for $7.15 million in 2004. Featuring a private pond, a tennis court, and an oversize heated pool with spa, the model’s pad was more than cozy.

Inside Brinkley's former Sag Harbor home.

Her Tower Hill property located in Bridgehampton, sprawling 20 acres across three separate lots, has a 50-foot observation tower. The plot includes a four-bedroom, five-bathroom main house, as well as a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom guest house with its own greenhouse conservatory and an artist's studio with living quarters and a four-car heated garage. She’s placed this property on the market for $29.5 million – valuing her properties at a cool total $49.5 million.

According the New York Post, Brinkley is also renting her NYC downtown penthouse for $29,500-per-month.

Beauty Line

Brinkley’s eponymous skincare line is derived from her enduring youthful glow. On the company’s website she guarantees quality in her range of products.

“In my line of work, I’ve always used the very best skincare products and had access to leading experts in the field, so I immediately brought together leading experts and scientists from around the world to help me develop an anti-aging skincare line that really delivered on the promise that 60 is the new 40.”

Hair Care

Brinkley’s Hair2Wear haircare line is a lucrative hair extension line in typical Christie fashion, offering a healthy alternative to heating products sold online and in stores.

Books

Her New York Times bestseller "Timeless Beauty: Over 100 Tips, Secrets, and Shortcuts to Looking Great" promised to share outlasting beauty routines and tips to a healthy lifestyle.

Wine

The supermodel broke into the wine industry in 2016 delivering a promise of beauty.

”Given Christie’s commitment to creating and preserving beauty—in herself, in others, and in the natural world—it’s no surprise that her line of 100% organic Prosecco and sparkling wines are imbued with her Bellissima spirit,” the website reads. “As she says, “Dream big Bellissima dreams, and may they all come true!”

The bottles range from $17.95 per bottle to $24.95, with the option to buy in bulk on the website.

Christie Brinkley presents her Bellissima wine.

Whether or not she ever wears the "Dancing with the Stars" crown, this ex-centerfold will be a winner.