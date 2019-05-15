Hershey redesigns chocolate bar for the first time in 125 years to include emojis

Hershey fans will be picking up a different milk chocolate bar this summer, marking the first time the company is changing up its iconic product in more than a century.

The chocolate company announced Tuesday it is jumping on the emoji-bandwagon and engraving the fun digital icons on its original milk chocolate bar. Each of the 25 pieces on the chocolate bar will have a different emoji engraved on it.

“You [love] emojis. Now you can [taste] them! And guess what? They taste like really delicious chocolate. The new Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Emoji Bar, coming this summer!” the company announced Tuesday on its social media pages.

This will be the first time the company will replace the iconic “HERSHEY’S” logo replicated on the bar in 125 years.

The limited edition bars — with six different emoji packing designs — are expected to hit store shelves this summer and be available up to back-to-school time, while supplies last.

“Our classic Hershey’s bars were made to be shared with others,” Hershey’s senior manager Kriston Ohm said in a news release. “By adding an emoji design to each pip of chocolate, we hope that parents and kids are inspired to share a chocolate emoji and make a connection with someone new.”

The chocolate emojis, which were hand-picked by parents and children, are designed to “spark a conversation,” the company said. Some of those emojis include the fist pump, laughing, heart eyes and smiley face.