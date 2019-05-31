FDA conducts CBD hearing to gain insight amid popular ingredient’s legal uncertainty: report

article

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reportedly heard from various speakers on Friday in a hearing focused on CBD, a cannabis compound that’s made its way into various consumer goods amid uncertainty over its legality.

The hearing was organized so the agency could learn more about CBD and consider whether to potentially authorize its use in foods, drinks and dietary supplements, according to The Associated Press.

The FDA’s current guidelines do not permit CBD in any of the aforementioned products. But considering the agency’s limited resources, its reportedly suspected that the FDA won’t apply the guidelines unless products make health claims that could put people in danger.

No decisions are expected immediately, but the hearing is seen as an important step toward clarifying regulations around the ingredient, the outlet said.

Some questions linger as far as CBD’s safety is concerned, acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless said, mentioning examples such as determining the acceptable daily dose.

Other speakers including academic researchers, businesses and consumer advocates reportedly urged the FDA to move quickly, noting that the industry is growing rapidly with little oversight.

CBD often comes from a cannabis plant known as hemp, which is defined by the U.S. government as having less than 0.3% THC, the compound that causes marijuana's mind-altering effect. CBD doesn't cause that high, but fans of the products claim benefits including relief for pain and anxiety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.