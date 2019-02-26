Green beans, butternut squash sold at Walmart recalled over Listeria fears

article

Southern Specialties Inc. of Pompano Beach, Florida is voluntarily recalling select bags of its green beans and butternut squash sold at Walmart locations in nine states over Listeria fears.

According to the FDA, the recall was issued after the company's raw material supplier reported finding the bacteria during a routine test on a table surface at its facility.

"We are voluntarily recalling these items because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal harm to people with weakened immune systems, including pregnant women," the company said on its website. "If you believe you consumed one of the recalled products and you feel ill, seek medical attention."

However, Southern Specialties noted that no illnesses have been reported and that none of its food has tested positive for Listeria.

The affected products include the following:

Marketside bagged green beans, 32 oz., with a UPC of 681131457385, best-by date of 3/9/2019, and lot code of 83931-123 or 83939-124

Marketside bagged green beans, 12 oz., with a UPC of 681131328869, best-by date of 3/8/2019, and lot code of 83928-628 or 83932-123

Marketside bagged butternut squash, 16 oz., with a UPC of 681131122351, best-by date of 3/6/2019, and lot code of 83940-319 or 83940-139

Nine Southern states, including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi and Virginia have been affected in this recall.