GM recalls 107,000 Chevy SUVs for faulty joint that may disrupt steering

General Motors is recalling 107,000 Chevrolet sport-utility vehicles just a week after starting a similar initiative with millions of automobiles for faulty brakes.

This time,107,000 Chevrolet Trax manufactured by the Detroit carmaker from 2015 through 2018 are being recalled, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which cited the possibility of an improperly welded joint that might break, disrupting steering and handling.

Continue Reading Below

The Trax is a compact SUV. An earlier recall in April for the same issue covered Trax vehicles from 2017 to 2019.

The malfunction, per CarComplaints.com, “can cause a front wheel to angle outward and cause the driver severe steering and handling problems.”

Of the recalled vehicles, nearly 94,000 are in the United States.

Last week, GM started a recall of 3.4 million vehicles over faulty brakes after 113 accidents and 13 injuries were linked to the issue. It affected popular GM brands from the Cadillac Escalade to the GMC Yukon and the Chevrolet Suburban made from 2014 to 2018.

Advertisement

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg GM GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 37.72 -0.06 -0.16%

GM has notified dealers of the latest issue with the Trax, and any inspection and replacement of the left and right front lower-control arms will be free of charge. No timetable has yet been released by GM.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.