Fmr. Georgia President: Mueller probe undermined America's reputation

The Mueller probe is over, but Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., hinted that more investigations are being planned.

“When it comes to the [Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act] FISA warrant, the Clinton campaign, the counterintelligence investigation, it's pretty much been swept under the rug. Those days are over,” he said in a press conference on Monday.

Former President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, said the investigation hurt America’s credibility.

" Let me say how happy all of us are that the whole nightmare with this investigation is over,” he told FOX Business’ Kennedy on Monday. “It really has been undermining the United States' reputation all around the world, including the region in which I come from."

Saakashvili also said that he warned Washington prior to the 2016 election that Russia was a bad actor.

“We were screaming to the world and to our allies in Washington, Russia is heavily intruding into our elections,” he said.