Celebrities' 2019 salaries: Ryan Reynolds, 'The Rock' and 15 more stars' paychecks revealed

Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Robert Downey Jr. received some of the biggest Hollywood paychecks so far in 2019, according to a new report by Variety.

Some of the highest-paid stars on the list — namely "Deadpool" star Reynolds — owe their thanks to Netflix, which is anticipating to spend a whopping $15 billion on original content alone in 2019. To help accommodate its massive budget, the streaming giant announced it was hiking its prices at the beginning of the year. In May, U.S. subscribers will see at least $2 monthly increases ($15.99 from $13.99) for premium ( $12.99 from $10.99) and standard packages and a $1 monthly increase ($8.99 from $7.99) for its basic plan.

Reynolds is expecting a $27 million haul for his role in the vigilante action flick "Six Underground," which will be released on Netflix at a later date. Netflix partnered with Skydance Media for the project directed by Michael Bay, agreeing to an estimated $150 million budget — the biggest production deal in the company's history, sources told Deadline last year.

The 42-year-old actor hasn't said too much about the film, but he has given fans a sneak peek at the explosive action to come. In September, the star released a 25-second clip on Twitter from the set of "Six Underground," showing a fiery car crash.

"Best part about shooting with Michael Bay? I don't know, a lot of people would say the action but for me, it's the stillness. It's those quiet moments," says Reynolds in the clip, which has been viewed nearly 2 million times, as a vehicle flips in the background.

Johnson, 46, was the second celebrity named on Variety's tentative multimillion-dollar list.

The star reportedly took home a cool $20 million for his role as Luke Hobbs in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," which was released in August. His co-stars Jason Statham and Idris Elba made $13 million and $8 million, respectively.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has seen a ton of success over the past two decades. In 2015, "Furious 7" made a jaw-dropping $147.19 million at the box office during its opening weekend, per Forbes.

Next up: Downey Jr.

The 54-year-old actor is slated to make $20 million for "The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle," which will be released Jan. 17, 2020.

Here's a look at a handful of celebrities' estimated paychecks in 2019, per Variety.