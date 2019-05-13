'Game of Thrones' cast net worths, from Emilia Clarke to Sophie Turner

As the main characters in "Game of Thrones" fight over the Iron Throne in the eighth and final season of the series, some of the HBO show's biggest stars admit they've — at times — had to fight for equality as well.

Sophie Turner, who plays the fierce redhead leader Sansa Stark, recently told Harper's Bazaar she has insisted on an inclusion rider in her contract to ensure an equal male-female workforce. However, when it comes to equal pay, the 23-year-old admits things can get "a little tricky."

"Kit [Harington] got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline. And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, 'You know what... you keep that money,'" Turner joked to the publication.

While Turner may not be making much as her on-camera big brother (Jon Snow), she's still taking home a pretty penny: an estimated $175,000 per episode.

However, that still pales in comparison to her co-stars Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Lena Headey who each take home at least $500,000 per episode, Variety reports. And some of TV's highest paid stars from the popular CBS sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," which reportedly pays five of its leads $900,000 each episode.

"Game of Thrones" itself is also expensive to shoot. Season 8, which is made up of six episodes of varying lengths, had a $90 million budget — roughly $15 million per episodes, according to several reports.

As cast members prepare to say goodbye to the show once and for all on Sunday, May 19, here's a look at some of the stars' estimated net worths, according to GoBankingRates.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) - $16 million

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister. (AP)

Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) - $15 million

Peter Dinklage plays Tyrion Lannister. (AP)

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) - $13 million

Daenerys Targaryen, portrayed by Emilia Clarke. (AP Photo/HBO)

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) - $6 million

Sophie Turner portrays Sansa Stark on the HBO show. (AP)

Maisie Williams (Ary Stark) - $6 million

Masie Williams plays the fearless Arya Stark on the show. (Getty Images)

Kit Harington (Jon Snow) - $12 million

Kit Harington plays Jon Snow. (AP)

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) - $9 million

Lena Headey portrays the infamous Cersei Lannister. (Getty Images)

Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark) - $4 million