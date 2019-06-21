E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef ‘appears to be over,’ CDC says

article

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued their final update Wednesday for a multistate E. coli outbreak linked to ground beef, which they said “appears to be over.”

There were more than 200 reported cases of people who became sick in the outbreak and 29 hospitalizations, the agency said in a news release.

“Ill people in this outbreak ate ground beef from many sources,” the CDC said. “No single supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef was identified.”

The outbreak spanned 10 states and there were no related deaths, according to the CDC.

While officials couldn’t pinpoint the outbreak to a single source, the agency noted that some ground beef products were recalled. In April, Grant Park Packing and K2D Foods, which conducted business as Colorado Premium Foods, recalled roughly 53,200 pounds and 113,424 pounds of raw ground beef products, respectively.

The CDC launched their investigation on March 28, it said.