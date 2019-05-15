Tim Hortons is testing Beyond Meat plant-based sausage on breakfast sandwiches

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons announced Wednesday that — like its competitors — it will also be testing plant-based meat on three breakfast sandwiches.

The chain said it would be testing Beyond Meat’s breakfast sausage on the Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich, Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich and the Beyond Meat Farmers Breakfast Wrap. The sandwiches will be tested at a few locations in Canada to start.

If the new menu items prove to be successful, the company said it would plan on rolling out the items across Canada by the end of the year.

Beyond Meat describes itself as “plant-based burgers, sausages, crumbles and more made directly from simple plant-based ingredients,” according to its website.

"Canadians are looking to incorporate plant-based options into their diets and we're thrilled to partner with Beyond Meat to test three Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwiches - including an entirely vegan offering if the market test confirms the potential we see for the platform," Alex Macedo, president of Tim Hortons, said in a statement.

Burger King, which is owned by Restaurant Brands International like Tim Hortons, announced plans last month to roll out its plant-based Impossible Whopper. The fast food giant had been testing the Impossible Whopper at restaurants around the St. Louis area.

Fox Business’ Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.