Tofurky battles Arkansas over meat labels

Amid the growth of plant-based "meat" products across the country, an Arkansas law is placing more scrutiny on what terms companies can use for such products.

The new Arkansas meat-labeling law is set to take effect on Wednesday. The law will prohibit plant-based products from using the term "meat" in their labeling. The law will also prevent companies from labeling vegetables such as cauliflower from being labeled "rice."

The law is said to require "truth in labeling," but it is stirring controversy. The Arkansas plant-based alternative company Tofurky filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday, saying the law is unconstitutional.

The law would allow the state to fine companies up to $1,000 per package for labeling their plant-based products with terms such as "beef," "pork," "poultry" and other meat-related terms.

While the company says the new law violates free speech, the law itself says such terms can "misrepresent" the product or "mislead" the customer.