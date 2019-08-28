Katy Perry's stylist helps couples who are split over hotel bookings

Do you want a minimalist hotel room while your partner wants more of an eclectic look? Look no further than The Curtain luxury hotel in London.

Katy Perry's stylist, Johnny Wujek, teamed up with designer Kaitlyn Ham to create a hotel room that can please all couples who struggle with compromising.

Minimalist v Maximalist - Katy Perry’s stylist has co-created a luxury hotel suite - to appease bickering couples who can’t agree when booking a room. (CREDIT: SWNS)

Hotels.com recruited them to divide the hotel room in half, with Wujek designing in his well-known "maximalist" style and Ham using a simpler, modern decor.

Wujek's side features clashing prints, a luminescent mini bar, colorful rugs, golden ornaments, busy wallpaper and monkey lamps.

Johnny Wujek, who is behind some of the Firework singer’s most memorable looks, has teamed-up with fellow fashionista Kaitlyn Ham, to create a room to please all tastes. (CREDIT: SWNS)

“I wanted my side of the room to feel exciting and ‘extra’ but also comfy and cozy," Wujek said.

"It’s a touch of overgrown Great Expectations with a dash of California casual." Johnny Wujek

Wujek said he feels style is all about self-expression.

On the other side, Ham's chic simplistic design features line-drawing art, muted tones, a white leather lounge chair, muted tones and a plush wool throw.

Fellow fashionista Kaitlyn Ham (pictured here) created a room to please all tastes. (CREDIT: SWNS)

“I took inspiration from modern mid-century design to create a space that feels open and calming," Ham said.

"All the pieces were chosen for their style and functionality with a focus on quality." Kaitlyn Ham

Ham said she wanted the space to feel light, modern and inviting.

Johnny Wujek, (left) teamed-up with fellow fashionista Kaitlyn Ham,(right) to create a room to please all tastes. The suite has been described as the ‘perfect compromise’ for couples with drastically different preferences, who crucially can’t agree o Expand

Hotels.com commissioned this partnership after analyzing research that said couples often disagree on where to stay.

The "So Extra So Chic" room is available now until Sept. 30 and starts at $300 a night.