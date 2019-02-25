Deepak Chopra: The fastest way for business to succeed

Companies that are doing well by their employees will make money too, according to celebrated pioneer of alternative medicine and personal transformation, Deepak Chopra.

Continue Reading Below

“The fastest way for a business to succeed in the long run is to take care of its employees,” he said during an interview on FOX Business’ “Mornings with Maria” on Monday. “If your employees are happy, your customers will be happy. If your customers are happy, your investors will be happy.”

Aside from wellness, Chopra said there are also benefits of creating awareness around “social emotional intelligence” or spirituality.

“The upside, is ultimately, it’s not about networking, and it’s not about winning a deal – it’s about relationships,” he said. “If your relationships are healthy then business succeeds.”

What's more, spirituality and meditation is resonating on a broader scale more than ever before, Chopra said.

Advertisement

“When I started about 40 years ago there was hardly a yoga studio in New York. And now every block has a yoga studio.” he said. “And people are getting benefits because yoga is one thing that is very specific to mind-body coordination unlike regular exercise.”