Polar vortex shutters GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler plants

Dangerously low temperatures across the U.S. forced several automakers, including General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, to halt production at some of their plants.

As a deadly polar vortex stretches into its second day in the country, forcing mass school closures and huge travel disruptions, some parts of the Midwest have reported the lowest temperatures in decades. At least eight deaths have been connected to the freezing weather.

GM said it halted production at 13 manufacturing plants served by Consumers Energy Corp. in Michigan because of a fire at one of its facilities and strains on the natural gas supply. It also suspended service at three non-manufacturing locations, following a request by Consumers Energy.

About 30,000 employees were affected by the closures at GM, according to the Associated Press.

Ford, meanwhile, reduced operations at two factories and a plant that stamps parts for the Ford Ranger near Detroit, according to the Associated Press.

Fiat Chrysler was also forced to close some plants as the icy cold crept across the Midwest. In Michigan, the automaker closed two of its truck assembly plants.

It’s unclear when they will resume regular operations.

