Polar vortex forces USPS to suspend delivery in these areas

It’s so bitterly cold in certain parts of the country that the United States Postal Service is suspending delivery in dozens of Midwest neighborhoods on Wednesday out of concern for the safety of its employees.

As a deadly polar vortex settles across the country, forcing mass school closures and huge travel disruptions, some parts of the Midwest have reported the lowest temperatures in decades. In International Falls, Minnesota, the wind chill is negative 54 degrees Fahrenheit, while in Chicago, the wind chill was negative 52 degrees just before sunrise.

Because of one of the coldest arctic outbreaks in memory, the USPS -- motto: "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" -- is suspending service in these three-digit ZIP code areas on Wednesday.

The numbers below are the first three numbers of the zip codes where USPS service is suspended.

Michigan: 486-491, 493-499

Indiana: 460-469, 472-475, 478, 479

Chicago: 606-608

Lakeland: 486-491 534, 535, 537-539, 541-545, 549, 600, 602, 601, 611

Detroit: 480-485, 492

Central Illinois: 601, 603 - 605, 609, 613, 614, 616, 617

Northern Ohio (Cleveland and Lima areas): 441, 458

Ohio Valley (Cincinnati and Columbus areas): 452, 430-432

Northland: 540, 546-548, 550, 551, 553-564, 566

Hawkeye: 500-514, 520-528, 612

North and South Dakota: 580-588, 570-577

Nebraska: 680-689

It’s unclear whether service will return on Thursday, when temperatures are expected to remain dangerously low.

