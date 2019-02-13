Chick-fil-A gives millions in scholarships but most employees want to stay

Chick-fil-A just announced it has increased its investment in employee educational scholarships to $15.3 million, but a majority of recipients say they don’t plan on leaving after getting their degree.

Continue Reading Below

The fast food chain said in a release Wednesday that it plans to sponsor more than 6,000 of its deserving “Team Members” through its scholarship program this year as the company’s ongoing commitment to better advance its employees’ futures.

But the ironic part is that the majority don’t want to leave the company.

According to a 2018 survey of previous Chick-fil-A scholarship winners, nearly 90 percent of recipients said despite the program having no requirements to remain employed with the company after receiving the perk, they plan on staying employed with the chain.

“Many Team Members work part-or full-time while also pursuing their education and serving in their communities. Through our Team Member scholarships, our goal is to help these emerging leaders achieve their education dreams and create their own remarkable futures,” Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Chick-fil-A said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Atlanta-based restaurant awards three different types of scholarships under its $15.3 million initiative. Its True Inspiration Scholarship gives 12 employees a one-time award of $25,000, while it Chick-fil-A leadership scholarship awards $2,500 to more than 6,000 members across the country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Additionally, it offers education assistance opportunities for all 120,000 employees that gives them access to tuition discounts of up to 30 percent.

Since 1973, Chick-fil-A has given more than 53,000 employees scholarships, valuing more than $75 million.