Bud Light debuts 'Area 51 Special Edition' can, promises free beer to aliens

Bud Light says it's going to give away free beer — to visitors from outer space, at least.

The beer company promised on Wednesday to give beer to any aliens who escape from Area 51, a top-secret military base in the Nevada desert that has been going viral in recent weeks. More than 1.6 million UFO enthusiasts have already vowed to "storm" the site in September.

A newly designed beer can titled the “Area 51 Special Edition" was also revealed on Twitter. Bud Light posted the design after saying Monday it wouldn’t sponsor the Area 51 raid.

“We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid,” Bud Light tweeted on Monday.

The company changed its mind by Wednesday morning, however.

“Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out,” the company posted, hours before posting the new alien-inspired beer can design.

The black and green-designed can shows a picture of an alien with a crown and the words “the universally renowned Bud Light space beer” around the alien.

The bottom of the can contains the words, “We come in peace,” while the top is a longer message to “earthlings.”

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 89.68 +1.26 +1.43%

“Greetings Earthling,” the message reads. “This is the famous Area 51. We know of no space beer by any other life form which is brewed and aged to be more refreshing. Our cryogenic aging produces a light bodied space lager with a fresh taste, a crisp, clean finish and a smooth drinkability. Take us to your leader… for drinks.”

When asked if the design was real, Bud Light responded to say that with 51,000 retweets, the company would “make it happen.” As of Thursday, the post had more than 11,000 retweets.

The Facebook event, called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” is set to take place on Sept. 20 at 3 a.m. until 6 a.m. On the event’s details page, the creator wrote: “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Let's see them aliens.”

The social media campaign made national headlines as it grew last week, forcing the Air Force, which runs the installation, to respond and caution UFO enthusiasts against traveling to the area.

"[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. ... The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets," Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post.

Area 51 is a facility near Groom Lake, Nev., run by the Air Force whose operations are highly classified. It has been linked to alien conspiracy theories since the testing of a spy plane in 1955 in which the Central Intelligence Agency first shed light on the military detachment.

Fox News’ David Montanaro contributed to this report.